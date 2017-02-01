DUALE was a street beggar before I picked him and made him MP! RAILA ODINGA reveals.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, revealed that he is the one who groomed Garissa Town MP, Aden Duale, for politics yet he abandoned him for Jubilee Party.





Speaking in Garissa Town on Thursday, Raila said he picked Duale from Marikiti market in Mombasa in 2007, when he was a "nobody".





“I personally picked up Duale and took him to one of the Sheikhs and a group of renowned elders in Garissa Town, and prevailed upon them to support him for the Dujis constituency parliamentary seat," said Raila.





The former Premier said after using his money to campaign for Duale, he won the seat.





"But unfortunately Duale, a political novice then, is now among those going around the country abusing and calling me all manner of names. I leave all this to God." Raila said.





But in a fast response, Duale denied Raila’s claims and said he personally funded Raila Odinga’s campaigns in 2007 and urged him to stop lying to Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST