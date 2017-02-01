DUALE tells RAILA ODINGA to shut up over the jailing of the doctor’s union officials.

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has urged CORD leader, Raila Odinga to shut up over the jailing of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KPMDU) officials on Monday .





In his ruling, High Court Judge, Hellen Wasilwa, jailed the 7 KPMDU officials for one month for failing to call off the doctors’ strike.





But Raila who was speaking at Gusii stadium said the month-long sentencing was "horrifying and disturbing" and that his lawyers would appeal the ruling.





Raila’s statement did not auger well with Jubilee mandarins who asked him to stop interfering with the Judiciary.





In a statement to the press, Duale said Raila was trying to create a political mileage and was playing politics with the doctors’ strike.





"Lamenting and blame games... Everyone, including all institutions of government, must comply with court orders,” Duale said.





The Majority Leader said that Raila chose to stand with KMPDU bosses who defied a court ruling, not the millions of Kenyans who are suffering.





“The illegal CBA was created when Raila served as Prime Minister. The health docket was led by his close ally, supporter and appointee, Anyang’ Nyong’o,” he said.



