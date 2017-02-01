Drug dealers in Coast arrested with Sh 18 million in cash and 15 kgs of heroin (See PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 14:17
5 drug dealers were arrested with 15kgs of heroin and Sh 18 million in cash as the war on drugs in Coast intensifies.
According to Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, the 5 drug dealers including a female law student from Mombasa have been under police watch.
Their proverbial 40 days finally reached when police caught them red handed transporting the hard drugs that were on the way to the market.
Here are photos of the drugs and Sh 18 million in cash that were confiscated by police.