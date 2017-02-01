DRAMA! WOMAN exposes her husband’s clande DAMARIS and share txts they exchange.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 03:47
There’s this lady who has exposed her husband’s clandestine lover, Damaris, and shared romantic texts that they exchange on Whatsapp.
The texts clearly indicate that the two have been meeting for s3x escapades.
This is how the infuriated woman exposed her husband’s clandestine lover and the texts that they have been exchanging on Whatsapp.
The Kenyan DAILY POST