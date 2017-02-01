Don’t listen to MOI, we will support UHURU in 2017 - LONYANGAPUO and POGHISIO insist

West Pokot Senator, John Lonyangapuo, has said KANU will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017.





For the last few months, KANU has been giving out mixed signals on which front they will support, just recently KANU's Secretary General, Nick Salat, and nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony revealed that they are ready to work with NASA.





However, speaking on Tuesday morning Lonyangapuo who was elected on a KANU ticket countered Salat's sentiments by dismissing KANU's NASA links.





He said KANU is part of Jubilee Alliance and will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





“Kanu is housed in West Pokot. We are so attached, our old men told us we must stick to the independent party. As KANU, we are in the Jubilee coalition," Lonyangapuo said.





Former Cabinet Minister, Samuel Poghisio, also said KANU will support Uhuru and will never join the National Super Alliance (NASA).





The Kenyan DAILY POST