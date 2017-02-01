Don’t be fooled! Massive job losses and closing of many companies is all a hoax - UHURU states

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed allegations that the country’s economy was struggling and headed for a nosedive.





This follows massive job losses as a result of many companies closing shop while others are positing loses.





In a statement through State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, Uhuru termed the allegations as mendacious and ludicrous saying he was steering the country in the right direction against the negative tide other nations are experiencing.





“Whilst there have been instances of such closures, it is important to note that the growth of our economy has averaged six per cent-double the global average of around 3%,” Esipisu said in a statement.





“As a result, the 6% economic growth has led to massive growth of investments to more than 300% over the past three years,” he added.





