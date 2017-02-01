DONALD TRUMP embarrasses UHURU badly! See what he did to ZUMA and BUHARI.

United States President, Donald J Trump has again embarrassed President Uhuru Kenyatta after he refused to call him despite calling other Presidents in Africa.





Trump spoke to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Jacob Zuma, on Monday .





According to CNN, Trump assured Buhari of its readiness to help Nigeria with military weapons to combat terrorism and invited him to Washington.





With Zuma, Trump reaffirmed US’ commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries.





The two Head of States also discussed the need to work together on the quest for peace and stability on the African continent.





Trump refused to call Uhuru despite being a leader of a country that wants to eliminate Al Shabaab and other terror networks in Afria.





Political analysts have opined that Trump refused to call Uhuru because he is a close ally of former US President Barrack Obama.





The Kenyan DAILY POST