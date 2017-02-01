Did UHURU order all Huduma Centers in Nyanza to deny LUOs IDs? The shocking truth

The Huduma Centre in Kisumu has refuted claims that it is sabotaging the ongoing voter registration exercise by refusing to give Chiefs IDs to distribute.





Speaking yesterday, Kisumu Huduma Center Manager, Nicholas Kijuba, said they were not allowed to release IDs to Chiefs.





According to Kijuba, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive for IDs to be released to Chiefs for distribution does not apply to Kisumu and therefore will only issue IDs directly to their rightful owners.





Yesterday, a number of Chiefs in Kisumu accused Huduma Centre of refusing to give the uncollected IDs to distribute to enable the owners to register as voters.





“I went to ask if I could be given IDs for people for people from my area but I was turned away,” said one of the Chiefs.





However, the Huduma Centre Manager said applicants preferred collecting their own IDs.





It is not clear if the manager was acting on Uhuru’s orders not to give Chiefs IDs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST