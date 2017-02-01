Did RAILA stage his own assassination attempt in Turkana to gain public sympathy? Truth is out

Legislators allied to the Jubilee Party have blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for staging his own alleged attempted assassination in Turkana, where armed youths allegedly shot at him while addressing a political rally.





According to Turkana Senator John Munyes, Turkana South MP, James Lemenen, an his Loma counterpart, Protus Akuya, Raila is to blame for the incident in Turkana last Friday.





The legislators blamed Raila’s bodyguards for shooting at Raila intentionally to look like an attempt on his life and blame it on Jubilee.





They said the incident was stage managed to seek sympathy votes from locals.





The three also dismissed claims that the incident was an assassination attempt against Raila Odinga by Jubilee Government.





“Raila and his entourage have sensed defeat in Turkana and that’s why their bodyguards resorted to shooting in the air and claim it was an assassination attempt,” said Munyes.





