Did RAILA fund doctors to kill Kenyans with strike to bring down UHURU? MUDAVADI speaks

The Opposition has denied rumors doing rounds that it funded doctors not to call of the strike that is in its 75th day.





This is after it emerged that Raila and his NASA friends gave doctors some money at Uhuru Park to celebrate the release of their friends who had been jailed for not ending the strike as had been directed by the court.





Raila also offered his lawyers, led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, to help secure the release of the jailed doctors.





However, NASA has dismissed these speculations, terming them as Jubilee propaganda to tarnish the Opposition.





Addressing the media in Lavington, ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, termed the allegations as false saying the Opposition was not taking advantage of the strike and stalemate to gain popularity.





He said NASA had raised legitimate issues regarding the strike and that whoever was spreading the propaganda was misleading the country.





“NASA is raising legitimate concerns that the Jubilee Government should address the issues. No one is dancing on anyone’s grave,” Mudavadi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST