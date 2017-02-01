Did JOHO go to the US to visit the AKASHAs? See what he told Mombasa residents last week.

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, left the country to the US where he attended an intercity summit in Washington.





According to his aides, Joho was accompanied by Education CEC, Lewa Tendai, Mtana and three other County officials.





Joho’s trip to the US came two weeks after two Kenyan drug traffickers were extradited to the US for trying to smuggle 98 kg of heroine to the US.





Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha arrived in the US on January 31 and they are currently being held in a State Penitentiary in Washington.





Mombasa Governor has been linked to the Akashas severally and a source who requested anonymity said Joho wanted to visit the Akashas in jail during his US tour.





However, Joho's spokesman Richard Chacha, denied that Joho is a drug trafficker and said he has no association with the Akashas.





The Kenyan DAILY POST