Did Comedienne ANNE KANSIIME try to smuggle hard drugs to UK? Here is the TRUTH.

Celebrated Ugandan comedienne, Anne Kansiime, has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.





This is after some guys reported that the funny lady was arrested and was being held in a prison in UK after she was busted trying to smuggle 2kgs of hard drugs.





According to the report, Kansiime was arrested at London Heathrow Airport with 2kgs of coke which she was trying to smuggle using two coffee bags placed in a suitcase.





However, Kansiime has rubbished the reports insisting that she is actually in Uganda and blamed her haters for the malicious report.





She said “Am safe. Am not in prison, I am actually at National theatre preparing for my tonight’s show. There is no problem. Haters are the ones trying to come up with such stories. I will come up with an official communication on my page as soon as I can’





Several celebrities were recently arrested in Tanzania in connection with drugs.





