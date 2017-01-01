DIAMOND leaves everybody talking, See PHOTOs of his new guzzler, No joke!

Tanzanian singer and East Africa’s Bongo king, Diamond, has added another guzzler to his parking space.

The highly paid singer shipped in a Rolls Royce to prove that his bank account is over-flowing with money.

Diamond is the CEO of Wasafi, one of the most popular record labels in East Africa.

The singer was born in a poor family but his talent has made him a wealthy super-star who is paid millions in performances.

Here are photos of his new guzzler that oozes class.

