Details of RAILA’s secret meeting with CHEBUKATI & officials - UHURU is in for a rude shock

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders met with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials on Wednesday to deliberate on the ongoing voter registration exercise and how the electoral body is prepared for the August 8, 2017 General Election.





The meeting comes days after Raila exposed the ills in the ongoing voter registration exercise, including double registration and a plot by Jubilee to manipulate numbers ahead of the General Election.





Sources who attended the meeting intimated that the former PM warned the IEBC officials not to collude with Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee to rig the August polls because things would be bad this time around.





“The future of Kenya lies in the hands of Kenyans, and the National Super Alliance will not take another stolen election,” Raila told IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and CEO Ezra Chiloba.





Chebukati and IEBC officials met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House yesterday to brief him on the ongoing voter registration exercise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST