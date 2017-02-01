Details of ANN KIGUTA’s troubled affair with UHURU’s PA, JOMO - Close friend spills the beans.

Snoops have whispered to us that the affair between Citizen TV anchor, Ann Kiguta, and Uhuru Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant (PA), Jomo Gecaga, may soon hit a snag.





Apparently, Ann recently sired twins with Jomo but they are yet to settle down as husband and wife.





According to a source close to Ann, she is so insecure and this is making Jomo Gecaga’s life difficult.





She is said to have blocked all her friends from talking to her baby daddy, Jomo, because she is afraid that they may “steal him”.





The insecurity is so bad that she has stopped talking to her long-time friend after she caught her hanging out with her baby daddy in a city restaurant.





According to the source, Jomo feels suffocated around Ann Kiguta because she’s so insecure.

The source further informed us that Ann Kiguta’s real competition is a fellow media personality who they share a baby daddy with.





Jomo spends more time with the other baby mama and this is what is making Ann go mad.





We hear that Jomo’s family has approved the first baby mama, something that is giving Ann sleepless nights because she thought Jomo would marry her.



