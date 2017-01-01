Deny young men who have no voter’s card S3X – RUTO tells the cute LADIES of Nyamira.

Deputy President William Ruto asked girls from Nyamira County not to date men who don’t have voter’s cards.





Addressing residents in Nyamira County on Sunday, Ruto said girls should not allow men to take them out if they do not register.





‘Naona kuna warembo wengi hapa Nyamira...Nyinyi warembo unajua mtu ambaye hana kura asikuambie at ooh unajua... halafu umpatie date," Ruto said in Kiswahili.





"Mtu kama hana kura akikumbia nipatie date kwanza uliza yeye 'ebu nionyeshe kura'. Kama hana Kura mwaambie apotee." Ruto added.





Amid cheers, the DP told the girls not to allow unregistered men near them because they could also be lacking important things.





"...Kwa sababu mtu ambaye ametembea na hana kura huwezi jua ni nini tena ingine hana..ama namna gani? Nawauliza kila mtu achukue kura," he said.





Ruto was accompanied by Nyamira politicians who are vying using the Jubilee Party ticket.





