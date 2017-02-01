Death strikes RAILA’s ‘family’ again after JUMA BOI as they lose another politician! SAD

The Opposition has suffered another loss barely two days after the death of Kwale Senator Boi Juma Boi.





This is after they lost Machakos County Mutituni MCA, Joseph Kalunde, after short illness. He passed away at Nairobi Hospital on Monday morning.





In his condolence message, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua described Kalunde as a dependable leader whose contribution would be greatly missed by the County Assembly and the Machakos County Government.





Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka, said he received the news of Kalunde’s death with shock and disbelief, terming the death as a terrible loss.





“We join his family and the people of Mutituni Ward in mourning this great leader who was focused and determined to stand for what was right. He was an honest leader,” Munyaka said in his condolence message.





Kalunde was the chairman of Public Accounts Committee in Machakos County Assembly.



