DAVID MAKALI kicked out of NAMWAMBA’s party for speaking with RAILA ODINGA.

Labour Party of Kenya Secretary General, David Makali, has been kicked out of the party for associating himself with CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





According to a statement issued by Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC), Makali was shown the door for pushing the party officials to work with the National Super Alliance (NASA) instead of Jubilee.





"A majority of NEC members are inclined to Jubilee; it's only Makali who has been pushing the party to work with NASA," the party’s treasurer, Ignatius Nyukuri, said.





Nyukuri said the party’s activities are funded by Jubilee and it is wrong for officials of the party to join opposition.





The treasurer said Makali told the NEC meeting that he has had several meetings with Raila who indicated his willingness to work with former ODM Secretary General, Ababu Namwamba.





Namwamba is currently Labour Party of Kenya party leader.





The Kenyan DAILY POST