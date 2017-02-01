Customer Service Representatives Jobs in Kenya

Job Title: Customer Service Representative





Locations: Kilifi, Voi, Mpeketoni, Ukunda, Kwale, Malindi, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Kitale,



Lodwar, Homabay, Lokichoggio, Garissa, Narok and Nyahururu (2 each per location)





Summary: Our client a Leading Pay TV service provider seeks to appoint highly energized, suitably qualified and ambitious individuals to join their expanding dynamic and highly motivated Business Hall team as Customer Service Representatives.





Job Objective: Responsible for day to day running of business halls/outlets, to keep track of stock levels, to conduct sales, keep accounts and manage cash flow, to meet targets and policies. To generally be the friendly face of the company at the customer face to face interaction level.





Duties and Responsibilities:

· To provide excellent customer service in sales and after-sales situations

· To respond to general customer inquiries and complaints in a timely manner and to resolve issues to satisfaction of customer based on company policy

· To project a professional company image

· Accurately respond to questions and assist customers with product features, installation, setup, troubleshooting and hardware operations

· Assist customers with their billing and payments needs and accepting payments

· Sell multiple entertainment products and services as well as hardware systems and accessories

· Maintaining a professional appearance, behavior, and conduct

· Effectively work with peers in a team focused environment

· Perform other duties as required





Skills and Competencies:





Key Competencies:

· Professional competence

· Time management

· Resulted -orientation of adjectives

· High implementation capability

· Good problem analysis and problem solving skills





Work related capability:

· Good (verbal and written) communication skills and Interpersonal Skills

· Ability to maintain confidentiality

· Work effectively to support various levels of management.

· Good social fit within the region of operation





Education/Experience:

· Bachelor’s degree from accredited university in any major

· Fluency in English and Swahili

· Prior customer service experience preferred





info@royalagencies.org Qualified candidates to forward CV to