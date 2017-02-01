CRAZY!! Pop group 21 Pilots accepted Grammy Award in their underwear (VIDEO)

Adele may have emerged the biggest winner of the 2017 Grammy Awards but it is pop group 21 pilots that has hogged headlines.





Having been named as the best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Stressed Out” they went to receive the award in their underwear.





Interestingly, it wasn’t just a stunt. Tyler Joseph explained that before finding fame in the music world, he and bandmate, Josh Dun, were watching the Grammy's from home together with friends in their underwear and vowed to receive the award in their briefs if they ever won one and they did.





Watch the moment below.