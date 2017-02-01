CRAZY! Boyfriend for hire - Kenyan Man advertises his services for Valentine’s Day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 14:32

This guy saw an opportunity to make some cash during this Valentine’s Day by offering to keep single ladies company but at a fee.

The guy took to twitter to advertise his offer and stipulated the price for different packages.

For instance, for only Ksh 100k, single ladies can hire him and flaunt him around as their date.

Ladies would be this desperate to hire a boyfriend just for show.

See the tweets below.


