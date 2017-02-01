Corrupt mongrel, MURAGURI, is behind the doctors’ strike – ATWOLI tells UHURU/ RUTO

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked Kenyans not to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta over the doctors’ strike.





Over the last three months, over 5,000 doctors countrywide have been on strike demanding the implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they signed with the Government in 2013.





Addressing a Press Conference on Sunday , Atwoli blamed the prolonged industrial action on antagonism between two high-ranking Government officials.





“During the talks, we discovered that there is infighting at the Ministry of Health that involves the Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and the Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri. This affected our negotiations with the doctors' union." said Atwoli.





The COTU boss said Muraguri was working with Doctor’s Union officials to frustrate talks towards ending the strike.





“Dr Muraguri is not committed to ending the strike but instead seems determined to use the strike to settle an apparent score with Dr Mailu," said Atwoli.





He appealed the President to intervene and ensure Muraguri is sacked as Health Principal Secretary.



