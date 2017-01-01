Controversial singer, AKOTHEE, gives her two cents on DP RUTO’s child support case

Deputy President William Ruto is hogging headlines after a woman sued her for neglecting a daughter he sired with her.





The woman claims that Ruto has neglected their 11-year old daughter and wants the court to compel him to take responsibility.





However, the DP took to twitter to refute these claims and confirmed that indeed the kid is his and that he has been taking care of her.





Singer Akothee has given her two cents on the matter and she seems to be behind the Deputy President for owning up.





The mother of five said:





“The fact that DP has publicly admitted that he knows the child and that the child is his, he comes across as a very responsible person.





“I can’t judge him; I wonder why people are judging him. Each and every family has their own cup of cake. People should strive to keep off family matters.





“Because the DP has accepted that he is the child’s father, I am proud of him. Some of us were thrown out nine months pregnant by a white guy.”



