Comedian-cum Politician JOHN KIARIE (KJ) reveals how his mother and brother committed suicide.

Celebrated Kenyan comedian turned politician, John Kiarie, recently revealed that his brother and mother committed suicide.





KJ, who came to the limelight in the 90s with the legendary comedy group Redykyulass, was speaking on TV show Story Yangu on Maisha Magic East.





He revealed that his mother took his life just months after he was born - an incident that affected his health during childhood.





The Dagoreti North Parliamentary aspirant also narrated amid tears how his elder brother also took his life by taking 28 tablets of malariaquin when he was in Form One.





He said: “My mother died in mysterious circumstances because she committed suicide just months after she gave birth to me. This led to my bad health my family thought I was going to die.”





“One night my big brother told me that he had something to tell me and he started talking about the future like he will not be there. We ended up talking for hours and we woke up the following morning he was not there.





Watch the interview through the link below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.