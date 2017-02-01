Coast socialite who was impregnated by ALI-KIBA after unprotected S£X gets naughty (PHOTOs)

Upcoming socialite from Coast, Rahma Feisal, hit the showbiz headlines late last year when she leaked Whatsapp conversation between her and Ali Kiba to prove that the popular Tanzanian singer chewed her during one of his performances at the Coast.





The ratchet socialite who has a killer derriere further revealed that Ali Kiba impregnated her after they exchanged fluids but she had a miscarriage.





Rahma has been silent after s3x scandal with Ali Kiba but she has resurfaced with steamy stuff.





This is how she paraded her smashing hot figure for men.