Christine from Kahawa infected me last week after raw S£X- Man cries out and shares her PHOTOs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 23:23

There’s this guy who claims that Christine from Kahawa Wendani infected her with a STD after raw s3x.

He exposed the lady in the infamous mafisi zone and told men to avoid her like plague.

He also leaked her randy photos some of which we won’t publish here.

Why would a man risk having unprotected s3x with a lady who is not his fiancé or wife?

This is how Christine was exposed after infecting the poor guy.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno