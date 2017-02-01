CHRIS KIRUBI steps out with his Sh 40 Million Maybach ride, Don’t weep (See PHOTOs)

It was pomp and colour as Two Rivers Mall, the biggest mall in East and Central Africa, opened its door to the public during Vaentines day.





Wealthy city businessman, Chris Kirubi, whose investment company is a major shareholder of the mall, stunned on the red carpet with his Maybach ride worth Sh 40 Million.





Kenyans who see such rides in Holywood movies almost broke their necks as they struggled to take a selfie with it.



