Chief Justice DAVID MARAGA shocks RAILA as he supports UHURU on this? Is he going nuts?

Chief Justice David Maraga shocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he supported the jailing of doctors’ union officials for refusing to call off their strike.





Speaking in Mombasa when he opened a magistrates and judges workshop, Maraga defended High Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa’s decision to jail doctors’ union officials.





Maraga termed the one-month jail term for doctors’ union officials for contempt of court as very understanding and lenient considering the judge had deferred the jail term twice.





The jailing of doctors was a sign of goodwill because Justice Wasilwa had understood the gravity of the matter at hand.





Besides, he said judges and magistrates are independent and make their decisions based on law and evidence provide.





“The court’s orders will be enforced regardless of whoever is affected and I support Judge Wasilwa’s decision to jail doctors for contempt,” Maraga said.





The doctors’ union officials were later released following the intervention of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD which appealed the jailing of doctors.





The Kenyan DAILY POST