Check out this hilarious presser to defend DP RUTO aka Baba ABBY over child neglect (VIDEO)

Deputy President William Ruto has been the talk of town after he was sued for child neglect by a woman he sired with.





The woman claimed that the DP has neglected his daughter - an 11-year old by the name Abby.





However, Ruto did what many men would not have done as he took to twitter to admit having a child out of wedlock.





He then said that he is taking good care of her and accused political rivals of maligning his name.





Comedian Propesa has given this matter comic treatment and it is hilarious.



