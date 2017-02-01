CHEBUKATI spells doom for RUTO/ KIDERO/ WAIGURU as he is set to lock them out of polls

Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, and many more now risk being locked out of the August 8th General Election because of corruption allegations against them.





This is in accordance with the new electoral rules which call for the barring of all corrupt leaders from seeking political offices.





Under the new rules tabled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Parliament yesterday, all political aspirants must be cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) before vying for any seat.





This means politicians with integrity questions like Waiguru, Ruto and Kidero will be locked out of the race.





This is a deviation from the past where aspirants were only required to fill arbitrary self-declaration forms as proof of their integrity.





