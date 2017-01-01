CHEBUKATI responds to RAILA ODINGA over ghost voters registration by the NIS & IEBC.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has called for sobriety in the ongoing voter registration exercise.





In a statement to Kenyans on Thursday, Chebukati said concerns raised by opposition leader, Raila Odinga, over double registration and ghost voters were being addressed.





On Wednesday, Raila said a random check shows 00012, 1112311112021 and 222324252627282940 have been used as ID numbers to register some Kenyans.





But Chebukati said the commission is aware that there are Kenyans whose ID numbers read 00000002 or 00000023 clarifying that such numbers could appear as a single digit 2 or double digit 23 meaning that the two formats are different when it comes to identification.





“We wish to confirm that some of the numbers highlighted by the CORD leader are indeed part of the 128,926 ID numbers that are subject of the ongoing cleanup process.”





“For the avoidance of doubt, most of these numbers were keyed into the system during the 2012 registration drive and do not relate to the current Mass Voter Registration campaign.”





“This is a historical issue and should not be used to discredit the ongoing registration drive.” said Chebukati.



