CHEBUKATI claims RAILA and his men are delaying their functions! We have a short time!

Independent Electoral and Boundaries and Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has sought to assure the public that his commission delivers a credible poll in August despite endless court cases that have left its calendar in a shambles.





Speaking after meeting Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai, on Thursday, Chebukati said the agency is planning to kick off voter verification despite a court case challenging the commission’s voter registration deadline.





He also said the Court cases lodged by CORD to oppose the voter audit by KPMG are also a major obstacle that is delaying the commission’s work.





Chebukati also expressed concerns that court decisions relating to the procurement of ballot papers, results transmission gadgets and other poll materials were likely to interfere with the commission's tight deadlines.





