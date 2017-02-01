Cheating Kenyan guy caught pants down on Valentine’s Day! Watch the DRAMA (VIDEO)

This guy tried to use the voter registration exercise that was going on through February 14th as an excuse to avoid spending time with his lover on Valentine’s Day but it didn’t go well.





The randy guy had decided to go on a date with some random lass he picked up while swimming and as things were getting heated, his lover stormed in and the guy threw the clande under the bus.





The way he tried to turn the tables on her lover accusing her of cheating with his friend is just hilarious.





Watch the video below.



