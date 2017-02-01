Celebrated Kenyan designer, JOHN KAVEKE, stuns in New York Fashion Week (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 15:21
Kenyans are all over the world doing big things and this time around it was designer John Kaveke who left jaws dropping in New York Fashion Week.
Mark you, the New York fashion week is the holy grail of fashion show and to have an opportunity to showcase your designs is enviable.
His latest collection is called called the raw attitude and was modeled by Kenya’s best chef, Ali Mandhry.
See the awesome pics below.
