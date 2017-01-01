CAROLINE MUTOKO tells WILLY PAUL, SIZE 8 and other ‘gospel’ artistes to the ugly truth

CAROLINE MUTOKO tells WILLY PAUL, SIZE 8 and other ‘gospel’ artistes to the ugly truthFeatured Articles, Lifestyle, Media News, Videos 04:56
Former radio queen, Caroline Mutoko, has urged Gospel musicians in Kenya to do a soul searching because the kind of music some of them are doing is a crying shame.
For instance, Willy Paul and Size 8 have been heavily criticized after they did a song dubbed ‘Tiga Wana’ while another guy sang about ‘Nyonyo’ a new low in the gospel industry.
Ironically, even secular artists such as Nyashinski’s ‘Mungu Pekee’ and Sauti Sol’s ‘Kuliko Jana’ make better gospel songs content wise.
Watch the video below.
