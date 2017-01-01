BONIFACE MWANGI wins big against UHURU as he’s allowed to lead protests to State House

A High Court in Nairobi has ruled in favour of activist Boniface Mwangi over the move by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to stop him from leading protests to State House.





In his ruling, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita said the police violated the law by barring Boniface Mwangi from leading protests to State House over corruption last year.





He criticized Kilimani OCPD for blocking the activist who had planned to hand a petition to Uhuru over the vice.





The Judge noted that Mwangi’s right to march to State House was violated for no good reason at all.





“Stopping the activist without good reason was violation of his right,” said Judge Mwita.





“The powers to stop such a march, to assemble or present petition, are only vested in the OCS not the OCPD,” he added.



