Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as Judge ODUNGA nullifies IEBC tender thanks to RAILA ODINGA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suffered a blow in its preparations for the August General Election.





This is after the High Court nullified a sh2.5 billion contract for the ballot papers.





In his ruling, High Court Judge George Odunga noted that the contract that IEBC awarded to Al Ghuraiar Printing and Publishing Company for supply and delivery of ballot papers, election results declaration forms and poll registers was riddled with suspicion, and was illegal and unconstitutional.





“The commission cannot be allowed to hide under the pretext of public interest and time constraints in preparing for the elections to engage in acts of illegality,” Odunga ruled.





“The court would not authorize an illegal process and the fact that the public stood to lose funds already paid as commitment fees is not enough to allow the contract to proceed,” he added.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD, which filed the petition to challenge the decision by IEBC to award a Dubai-based company the tender for ballot papers, celebrated the ruling.





