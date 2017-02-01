Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as another top Jubilee MP defects to RAILA ODINGA’s NASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has suffered yet another severe political blow six months to the August 8th General Elections.





This is after another top MP from the party defected to the Opposition from where he will seek to oust Samuel Tunai as Narok Governor.





Narok West MP, Patrick Ole Ntutu, who was elected on Deputy President William Ruto’s URP Party in the 2013 elections, defected to Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) that is associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking during his defection, Ntutu cited Jubilee Party’s unfairness ahead of the April primaries.





He said he will work with all other MPs in the area like Johana Ng’eno who have since defected from Jubilee to the Opposition.





“As it seems, the Jubilee house in Narok is full. I have already quit Jubilee to join Ng’eno and Governor Isaac Ruto to form our party that is expected to field Parliamentary candidates and elect new Narok Governor,” said Ntutu.





The Kenyan DAILY POST