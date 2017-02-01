Blow to RAILA as ODM supporters vow to split party over MWAKWERE - He’s a Jubilee mole

Rebellion within former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM is growing in Kwale County following the arrival of former Matuga MP, Ali Chirau Mwakwere, who is the immediate former High Commissioner of Kenya to Tanzania.





This is after ODM supporters and leaders in the County rejected Mwakwere for Governor saying they will not support him.





They accused Mwakwere, who is said to be Raila Odinga’s preferred candidate for the Governor, of being a Jubilee mole.





They warned Raila never to hand Mwakwere, who defected from Jubilee to ODM, a direct ODM ticket, saying they will split the party in Kwale if that happens.





“We know that Raila Odinga is planning to give Mwakwere a direct ticket to contest for Kwale Governor, but we are warning him never to test our patience. Mwakwere is a Jubilee mole and we will never support him,” said the Kwale leaders.





