Blow to President UHURU as RAILA officially welcomes Prof. SAM ONGERI to ODM (PICs)

President Uhuru has been dealt a major blow in his re-election bid after his point-man in Kisii County, Prof. Sam Ongeri, ditched Jubilee Party for Raila Odinga’s ODM.





Prof. Ongeri, the ex-ambassador to UN Habitat vied for the Kisii Senator seat but was beaten by Chris Obure who has since ditched ODM to take on Kisii Governor James Ongwae in a Jubilee ticket.





Mr. Odinga seems to have consolidated the Kisii vote where he garnered 236, 435 while Kenyatta managed 95,645 votes in 2013.





See photos below.