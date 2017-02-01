Blow to President UHURU as RAILA officially welcomes Prof. SAM ONGERI to ODM (PICs)Featured Articles, Lifestyle 15:37
President Uhuru has been dealt a major blow in his re-election bid after his point-man in Kisii County, Prof. Sam Ongeri, ditched Jubilee Party for Raila Odinga’s ODM.
Prof. Ongeri, the ex-ambassador to UN Habitat vied for the Kisii Senator seat but was beaten by Chris Obure who has since ditched ODM to take on Kisii Governor James Ongwae in a Jubilee ticket.
Mr. Odinga seems to have consolidated the Kisii vote where he garnered 236, 435 while Kenyatta managed 95,645 votes in 2013.
See photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.