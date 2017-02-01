Blow to NASA as RUTO faces possible jail term after he was caught red-handed rigging Jubilee

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is in deep trouble and faces a possible jail term over electoral malpractices.





This is after he was caught red-handed registering people illegally to become members of his Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) and National Super Alliance (NASA) to the detriment of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.





Over 200 residents of Bomet have threatened to write to the Registrar of Political Parties claiming they were duped by Ruto into registering as CCM members.





The residents of Bomet East accused the Bomet Governor of luring them with money to surrender the ID card details only to register them as CCM members.





However, CCM Secretary General, David Sang, termed the claims as baseless, saying it was a smear campaign by Jubilee.





“These are the acts of Jubilee that is desperate to stop CCM from reaching the targeted number of members in Bomet. That, however, will not stop us from carrying on with registration,” Sang said.





