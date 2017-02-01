Blow to NASA as MOI and his KANU set to join Jubilee and support UHURU - GAME OVER!

The National Super Alliance (NASA) suffered a severe blow in its bid to lure Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his KANU party to join the Opposition outfit.





This is after the party decided to support Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.





The decision came barely three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta met retired President Daniel Arap Moi and begged him to plead with his son - Gideon - to abandon Raila Odinga’s NASA and support him and Jubilee, saying his family’s interests will be well taken care of in Jubilee than in NASA. And as it appears, Moi bought into Uhuru’s plea.





According to sources, KANU has agreed to support Jubilee but as an independent party and will not dissolve like other parties which agreed to join Jubilee.





However, KANU will field candidates for all elective seats apart from the Presidency, which is reserved for Uhuru Kenyatta





Moi’s party now stands to gain big from defectors from Jubilee who will be seeking to join Jubilee friendly parties due to tight competition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST