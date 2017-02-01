Big blow to UHURU/ RUTO as Embu Senator ditches Jubilee and joins another party.

Embu Senator, Lenny Kivuti, has officially dumped Jubilee Party and joined Maendeleo Chap Chap.





Speaking after meeting over 1,200 leaders from the County, Mr Kivuti said the failure by Jubilee to absorb leaders appointed by him and the various aspirants had cast doubt on the party’s intention to hold free and fair nominations.





He said Jubilee Party is already favouring Runyenjes MP, Cecily Mbarire, and that is why he has decided to join a party that is democratic.





Various leaders who addressed the gathering appealed to Mr Kivuti to defect saying they were not accommodated in Jubilee.





“Jubilee Party is not adhering to the Constitution. We can sense that the party elections will not be free and fair and have to move. People of Embu and those affiliated to Mr Kivuti will move en masse,” said one of the opinion leaders who attended the meeting.





Kivuti is vying for the Embu gubernatorial seat.





The Kenyan DAILY POST