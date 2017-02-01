Big blow to RAILA ODINGA in Migori as MACHAGE ditches ODM and joins UHURU/ RUTO

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, received a big blow after Kuria Senator, Wilfred Machage, ditched ODM party and joined Democratic Party.





Democratic Party is among parties that refused to fold and join Jubilee but insisted that it will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017.





Machage, who was received by DP leader, Joseph Munyao, on Friday, said he reached the decision after consulting with residents on what outfit to vie with in the August 8 polls.





“I am back home and happy to be received because a time has come to remind Kenyans I am a staunch member of DP where is a home for many," said Machage.





“I don't even know if there is a party called ODM ... naskia kimenaswa (it has been swallowed by NASA), Machage added.





Machage, who was the Kuria West MP for 10 years, has been at loggerheads with the ODM leadership.





Last year, Raila said the Senator adds little value to the party and it was only through negotiated democracy that the Senator earned his seat after losing out in nominations for the 2013 polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST