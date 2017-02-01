Biashara yake ya unga imejulikana - SONKO blasts JOHO and says FBI will arrest him (VIDEO).

Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, claims that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is a drug dealer who is on FBI’s watchlist.





While speaking in a political rally, the fiery Nairobi Senator who doesn’t see eye to eye with Joho, said that FBI may soon arrest him.





“Biashara yake ya unga imejulikana na FBI watamkujia.” (His drug business is now known and FBI will soon arrest him.” Sonko blasted Joho even though he has also been listed as one of the drug dealers on FBI’s watchlist.





Watch video.



