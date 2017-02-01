Beauty at its best! S£XY Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI introduces her mother for the 1st time (PHOTO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 10:01

Although Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has been keeping her private life away from the public, she has lately been divulging information on what goes on behind the screen.

She recently had a candid interview where she revealed how she keeps few friends because most of her friends have betrayed her in the past.

She also disclosed how she nearly fell into depression after a video of her confronting a waitress went viral online.

This time round, the gorgeous screen-siren has decided to introduce her mother who works at United Nations (UN).

Beauty clearly runs in her family.

Here’s a photo of her beautiful mother.
