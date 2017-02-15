Banking Jobs in Kenya – Micro Finance

Work with the best company, and grow with us!



We are a fast growing Non Deposit taking Micro Finance based in Nairobi Kenya, seeking to recruit Loans Consultants and Credit Analysts to be based in our Kitengela Branch.

The roles of these positions will be as detailed below:

Loans Consultant



Roles

· Find potential clients (individuals or businesses) in need of loans.

· Sell the company products by explaining to clients the different types of loans and credit options that are available, as well as the terms of those services.

· Persuading these clients to obtain loans, and pay back as per the loan agreement.

· Meet with applicants to obtain information for loan applications and help answer questions about the process.

· Help clients apply for loans.

· Evaluate, analyze and verify the application and documentation to determine the client’s creditworthiness

· Approve loans within specified limits, and refer loan applications to the loan committee for further verification and approval.

· Analyze applicants’ financial status, credit, and property evaluations to determine feasibility of granting loans.

· Review loan agreements to ensure that they are complete and accurate according to policy.

· Stay abreast of new types of loans and other financial services and products in order to better meet customers’ needs.

· Handle customer complaints and take appropriate action to resolve them.

· Work with clients to identify their financial goals and to find ways of reaching those goals.

· Help better the credit policies, credit lines, procedures and standards in conjunction with senior managers.

· Analyze potential loan markets and develop referral networks in order to locate prospects for loans.

· Maintain customer confidence by keeping loan information confidential.

Qualifications and Skills

· Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Management/Cooperative Management or a related field.

· Sales Experience. Experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage.

· Computers knowledge.

· Persuasive

· Customer Centric

Credit Analyst



Roles

· Analyze credit data and financial statements to determine the degree of risk involved in extending loans to the potential clients, and the applicant’s capability to repay the loan if approved.

· Visit the applicant’s and guarantor’s place of work/business and residence to reconfirm application details.

· Advise the business loans committee on the degree of risk involved in giving the loan to the applicant.

· Evaluate customer records and recommend loan limit based on earnings, financial data and payment history.

· Confer with credit association and other business representatives to exchange credit information.

· Check if all the required documents are attached by the Loan Consultant and that loan applications are rightly completed to include the necessary documentation, and submit to loan committees for approval.

· Review individual or commercial customer files to identify and select delinquent accounts for collection.

· Consult with customers to resolve complaints and verify financial and credit transactions.

Qualifications and Skills

· Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Business Management/Cooperative Management/Finance/Economics or a related field.

· 1 year Experience with a busy MFI

· Analytical Skills

· Team work

If you believe that you are the one we are looking for, please email your applications to manager@firstcapitalk.com, attaching your current CV.