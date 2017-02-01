Back to Ghetto! The Sh 100 wedding LADY spotted idling in Mwiki after all the hype (PHOTOs)

A week ago, a couple from Mwiki that spent Sh 100 wedding on their wedding was the talk of the town after well-wishers sponsored them to re-do their wedding that allegedly cost Sh 3.5 million.





They were chauffeured around in pricey guzzlers that are only seen in royal weddings during the Sh 3.5 million wedding that was the talk of social media.





After the hype and media attention, the bride and her newly- wed husband have gone back to Mwiki.





She was spotted coming from a shop holding a 5 bob steel wool.





Nothing seems to have changed much after the media attention.





She is back to the hustling life.





This is how she was being discussed on Kilimani Mums.