At last! This is the NASA Presidential candidate - UHURU/ RUTO can go kiss a transformer

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to be the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate has received a big boost and is only inches away from clinching the ticket.





This is after two NASA affiliate parties endorsed him to be Opposition’s flag bearer to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August General Election.





Citizen Convention Party (CCP) and Kenya National Congress (KNC) which are associated with Grace Akumu and South Mugirango MP, Manson Nyamweya, respectively, announced on Wednesday that they will support NASA but want Raila Odinga as its Presidential candidate.





They said Raila was the most experienced and popular candidate to beat Uhuru among the four and should be given a chance.





“We support Raila Odinga because he has fought a good course for our country. CCP supports him to fly the NASA flag,” Akumu said.





On his part, Nyamweya said only Raila stands a chance against Uhuru in the August polls and no one else.





“KNC supports NASA with preference for Raila as Presidential candidate. However, we will support whoever will be fronted as NASA flag bearer,” Nyamweya said.





