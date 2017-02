ALFRED MUTUA finally reveals who he will vote for President in August! RAILA or UHURU?

"I am aligning myself with Uhuru Kenyatta and not Jubilee. I know what all the challenges that Uhuru Kenyatta has faced in his Government and I know it bothers him as an individual. Uhuru Kenyatta, I believe, is not a corrupt man. He is just overseeing a Government that has systems in place that are corrupt and these systems have been inherited from the past Governments,” Mutua said.