ALFRED MUTUA finally reveals who he will vote for President in August! RAILA or UHURU?

Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has revealed the person he will vote for as President in the forthcoming General Election.





In an interview on Citizen TV's Cheche show on Wednesday, Mutua who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader said he will vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta who he termed as a development oriented leader.





Mutua praised Uhuru for being a clean leader with the will to fight for the rights of Kenyans but was being pulled down by his coalition partners in the run-up to the 2017 elections.





"I am aligning myself with Uhuru Kenyatta and not Jubilee. I know what all the challenges that Uhuru Kenyatta has faced in his Government and I know it bothers him as an individual. Uhuru Kenyatta, I believe, is not a corrupt man. He is just overseeing a Government that has systems in place that are corrupt and these systems have been inherited from the past Governments,” Mutua said.





"Even the former PM Raila Odinga during the Grand Coalition Government had scandals under his watch," Mutua added.





He called on Kenyans to judge the President as an individual adding that he was committed to helping Kenyans out of their hard economic state.



